World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been criticised on social media for looking out of shape during sparring.

A video has emerged of him sharing the ring with former world champion Joseph Parker, and it is interesting to see the weight that it looks like Fury has put on.

He can be seen slowly moving around the ring whilst exchanging punches with Parker – it’s not what we expect from the 33-year-old as he is usually one of the best movers in the heavyweight division.

The comments section has been flooded with people wondering why Fury looks so out of shape.

One Twitter user said: “Fury’s enjoyed Christmas I see, no wonder they’re desperate to push the fight back.”

Another tweeted: “Tyson’s been eating at Tacos El Gordo on the Vegas strip.”

Another user asked: “Why does Fury look out of shape?”

Watch the clip below for yourself and make up your own mind. Are fans being too harsh, or do they have a point?

Although, he has proved in the past that when his weight fluctuates, he is able to get it back once fight night arrives.

The Gypsy King doesn’t have a confirmed opponent for his next fight yet, but he is reportedly in talks with fellow-brit Dillian Whyte – who has been looking for a world title fight for years now.

The issue around the talks appears to be that the WBC ruled that the bout should have an 80/20 split in Fury’s favour, but Whyte’s team is reportedly asking for that to be brought down to 55/45.

Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn said: “The normal split for any mandatory challenger is a lot more than 80/20.

“We feel in terms of the commercial value of Dillian Whyte and the time he’s had to wait, 80/20 is quite ridiculous really.”

If they are unable to agree a fight ,then Fury could instead take on Robert Helenius or Manuel Charr – a fourth bout with Deontay Wilder has also been suggested.

Fury beat Wilder in Las Vegas via an 11th-round knockout in October last year in one of the fights of the year.

The New-Zealander Parker, meanwhile, beat Derek Chisora twice last year and is trying to put himself into position for another shot at a world title – he lost his WBO crown in a 2018 fight against Anthony Joshua.

