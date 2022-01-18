Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League is one of the toughest environments on the planet to truly make it as a footballer.

The intensity, the relentless competitive nature and the sometimes bruising physicality of it all has made England's top flight one of the toughest proving grounds around.

So, for any player that has managed to last more than few years playing regularly in the Premier League, huge respect must be given.

In a world where football loyalty is growing thin on the ground, it can really pay to have some of these long-standing individuals at the heart of each team.

So who are the longest-serving players at each of the 20 top flight teams?

The longest-serving player at every Premier League team

Arsenal – Calum Chambers (2014)

Chambers was signed from Southampton in 2014 and has made in excess of 120 appearances for Arsenal.

However, he is far from a fan favourite at the club with each and every appearance greeted with furrowed brows and furious mutterings.

Aston Villa – Jed Steer (2013)

Brentford – Rico Henry (2016)

Brighton – Lewis Dunk (2010)

Burnley – Kevin Long (2010)

Chelsea – Cesar Azpilicueta (2012)

Lewis Dunk is probably the stand out among this group after 11 loyal years of service at Brighton.

However, Chelsea's now skipper Cesar Azpilicueta can go down as one the clubs greatest servants thanks to a ten year period that has seen him enjoy remarkable success.

Crystal Palace – Joel Ward (2012)

Everton – Seamus Coleman (2009)

Leeds – Kalvin Phillips (2014)

Leicester – Kasper Schmeichel (2011)

Liverpool – Jordan Henderson (2011)

Schmeichel will go down as an all-time Leicester legend after his exploits in goal helped the club to that unprecedented Premier League trump in 2016.

Henderson, meanwhile, came within hours of being shown the door at Liverpool where he is now captain and has lifted some of the biggest trophies in the game.

Kalvin Phillips has the world at his feet now having signed his first professional contract at Leeds in 2014.

Manchester City – Fernandinho (2013)

Manchester United – Phil Jones (2011)

Newcastle – Paul Dummett (2013)

Norwich – Michael McGovern (2016)

Southampton – Jack Stephens (2011)

It hasn't always been easy to be Phil Jones over the last few years. Sidelined at United, Jones had become somewhat of a pariah until he made a very solid return recently.

The likes of Michael McGovern and Paul Dummett are slowly becoming forgotten names while Jack Stephens deserves a lot of respect for his 11 years in the proud colours of Southampton.

Tottenham – Harry Kane (2011)

Watford – Craig Cathcart (2014)

West Ham – Mark Noble (2004)

Wolves – Conor Coady (2015)

Kane very nearly turned his back on Spurs over the last summer after many a fruitful year in front of goal for the Lily Whites.

He stuck around though and is beginning to find his form again.

Elsewhere, Mark Noble has become a West Ham institution during a career that has spanned over three decades in east London.

The Hammers skipper is by far and away the longest serving player on the list.

