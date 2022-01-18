Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Jamaican four-man bobsled team will be heading to the Winter Olympics next month as they qualified for the first time in 24 years.

The men from Jamaica clinched the last remaining spot based on this season's international results and will be taking part in Beijing later this year.

The outcome means that they will have a four-man team at the Olympics for the first time since the 1998 Nagano Olympics in Japan.

The news gets even better for the Jamaicans as for the first time ever they will be participating in three different bobsleigh events.

They also have teams in the two-man and in the women's monobob.

Team Jamaica said in a tweet: "It will be fire on ice as #TeamJamaica secured their spot at the 2022 Beijing #WinterOlympics. This will be the 1st time JAM has qualified in 3 Olympic bobsled events: four-man, two-man and women's monobob."

The members for the four-man team are yet to be officially announced, but it will most likely be Shanwayne Stephens, Rolando Reid, Ashley Watson and Matthew Wekpe. Stephens will most likely pilot the team.

Watson also said on Facebook that he would be representing the team at the Olympics.

"A childhood dream has come a reality.

"I gave up on this dream a few years back although I knew the elite athlete in me hasn't died yet and had unfinished business.

"Blood, sweat and tears went into this and it has paid off! Best day of my sporting career!

"I was honoured to be selected to compete in 13 out of the 16 races this season and gave it all I had."

He added that it was time to "stay focused" and "show what we are capable of doing on the biggest stage there is."

He also played a little tribute to the famous film Cool Runnings by adding #luckyegg at the end.

'Feel the rhythm! Feel the rhyme! Get on up, it's bobsled time!'

