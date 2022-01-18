Final Fantasy X-3 Story: What is Set to Take Place?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Final Fantasy X is regarded as of the greatest games in the history of the franchise, but what could the story be when the series potentially returns for Final Fantasy X-3?

FF10 was the first game in the iconic franchise to get a direct sequel, with Final Fantasy X-2 following the exploits of Yuna, Paine and Rikku.

With the potential of Final Fantasy X-3 not being completely dead in the water, where could the story take the characters in Spira?

Here's everything you need to know about the potential story for Final Fantasy X-3, including how Square Enix may decide to retcon previous releases.

Final Fantasy X-3 Story

Kazushige Nojima has reportedly already written the "outline" for what the Final Fantasy X-3 story will be.

It is worth noting that we will have to wait quite a while for the game to be made, with Square Enix looking to finish Final Fantasy 7 Remake before they move on to their next major move in the Final Fantasy universe.

Fans of the iconic first two games are (rightly) concerned that the potential story for Final Fantasy X-3 will make the audio drama that was released canon.

The audio drama was completely maligned by players when it was released, with the idea of Yuna and Tidus breaking up (yes, really) after everything they had been through together being pretty ridiculous.

It didn't help either that Yuna had gone back to being a Summoner, which made even less sense seeing as she spent the second game completely disavowing the teachings of Yu Yevon.

The audio drama and Japan-only novel that were released were apparently written based on what the creators had as a rough outline for Final Fantasy 10-3, so it's a little bit concerning for players.

There is still a chance that Square Enix will completely retcon the story continuation that was the audio drama, but it is looking like they won't be, at least that is what appears to be the case right now.

We will update this page as and when Square Enix confirms what the story will be for the expected release of Final Fantasy X-3, which may not even begin development for a few years from now.

