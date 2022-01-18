Splitgate: How to Get a Portal Kill

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Splitgate is growing in popularity as each week passes and gamers around the world are always looking to get that extra edge over their enemies.

One of the ways you can do that in this first-person shooter is with a portal kill, which rewards with the "Trickster" trophy

A portal kill is where your portal is the cause of the enemy's death by falling, but the victim will need to have full HP in order to earn this achievement.

It is not easy to put off, actually, it's very difficult, and relies mostly on timing and luck for you to initiate the kill as the enemy just happens to enter your portal. For more experienced players, they may find performing a portal kill easier than others.

On certain maps, there are portal pads where gamers can place portal pads, making it easier to perform this move and earn the Trickster trophy.

How to Portal Kill in Splitgate

Just as a quick recap, here is how to get a portal kill in Splitgate:

Find an enemy player

Lure them to the outer edges of the map

As they are running towards you, place a portal on the floor just in front of them

This is not easy at all and requires a lot of patience and resilience in order to pull off, but it is an ingenious way of adding to your kill count in-game and improving your overall skill level.

However, not all maps are ideal for carrying out the methods listed above. Therefore, we recommend carrying this out on Olympus, more specifically on the sides of the map where you can find circular platforms - the portal pads.

It will be much easier here, more than anywhere else, to pull of portal kill, and get to your hands on the Trickster trophy.

Do you have any tips of your own in regards to getting a portal kill? Is there anything that we may have missed off from this list? Feel free to get in touch and let us know!

