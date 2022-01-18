Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022: Top Five New Weapon Skins Ranked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022 arrives on Thursday 20th January 2022 and we have ranked the top five new weapon skins coming to the game.

Cosmetics are a huge part of Call of Duty, in both the mobile game as well as the PC and console version of the game.

This very successful franchise has been dominating the gaming industry for well over a decade and COD Mobile is definitely one of the best out there when it comes to games available on iOS or Android.

Players love getting cool cosmetics, and especially love new weapon skins and blueprints for their favourite guns as it gives a unique feeling to your customisation.

Read More: Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022: Leaks, Release Date, Trailer, Test Server, Battle Pass, Patch Notes And More

Ranking The Top 5 New Weapon Skins Coming To Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022

There is a lot to take into account when it comes to weapon skins, and with hundreds, if not thousands out there, it can be very hard to pick a favourite.

The weapon skins in the whole of the Call of Duty have massively evolved over the years, and some of them are multiple colours and also animated.

It is really impressive to see how much customisation the developers have put into Call of Duty Mobile and we are very excited to see these new skins go live in the game.

There are an abundance of weapon skins, but there are only a few new ones coming out in the near future. These will be available for players to get in multiple ways, including the battle pass or in the Call of Duty Mobile store. Here are the top 5 new weapons skins ranked from worst to best:

5: Man-O-War: Strafing Run

The Man-O-War assault rifle is one of the best in the game, and this Strafing Run skin looks the part.

4: Locus: Electron

This rifle packs a punch and this new weapon skin is really one of the best out there for rifles at this current time.

3: Type 25: Horseman's Pick

The Type 25 is a very decent Assault Rifle, and it is great to now see a good weapon get a very good looking weapon skin.

2: MX9: Neon Rain

The MX9 is one of the best submachine guns in the game and this skin is very vibrant but looks great in game.

1: KN-44: Imperial Guard

Another great assault rifle on the game is the KN-44, and this skin for it shows class and works perfectly when you see it in game.

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

News Now - Sport News