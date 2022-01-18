Newcastle transfer news: Huge update emerges on Howe's CB search including £40.5m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United have more centre-back targets on top of Diego Carlos, Sven Botman and Benoit Badiashile, says Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Tyneside club are struggling to land their primary targets for central defence, but it seems that contingency plans are in place.

What is the latest news involving Newcastle's centre-back search?

Unless something drastic happens, one player who does not look like he will be joining Newcastle this month is Botman.

The Athletic's David Ornstein recently reported that Lille are refusing to consider a sale of the Dutchman in this transfer window.

Another Ligue 1 outfit in AS Monaco are also proving difficult to negotiate with, as L'Equipe have claimed that they have turned down a €40m offer for Badiashile from the Magpies.

It is not all doom and gloom, though, with Newcastle at least seemingly making progress in their bid to sign Carlos from Sevilla.

According to the MailOnline, the Premier League outfit are hoping to wrap up a £30m deal this week.

What has Downie said about Newcastle's centre-back search?

Downie has told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle have more names in the background that reporters are yet to pick up on.

Speaking to GMS, the Sky Sports journalist said: "Those are the three names [Carlos, Botman and Badiashile] that are obviously out in the open.

"It's my understanding there's probably a few more in the background that haven't been reported yet that they're also considering. But I do expect them to get one in sooner rather than later."

How urgent is Newcastle's need for a new centre-back?

Very. Looking at goals conceded this season, Newcastle have one of the worst records in the Premier League.

Be it £40.5m-rated Carlos, Botman, Badiashile or someone else, Eddie Howe could really do with at least one new central defender arriving at St James' Park this month.

Up front has also been a problem for the Magpies this term, with first-choice No.9 Callum Wilson having struggled with injuries. The 29-year-old is currently sidelined with a calf injury and likely to be out of action until March.

It is a huge blow for Howe and Newcastle, but they have at least been able to soften that blow by bringing in Chris Wood from Burnley.

The New Zealand international recently joined the club in a £25m deal and has quite a decent goal record in the Premier League, registering 12 times last season.

If they can add a centre-back and a couple more signings to that, then perhaps the great escape really could be on.

