Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will get to see their 2022 Formula 1 challenger on February 18th, with Mercedes revealing that is the launch date for their new car.

The reigning eight-time world champions will be looking to maintain their dominance and run of championships as F1 enters what will hopefully be an exciting new era.

The 2022 regulations are designed to promote closer racing and the plan is for new teams to be up near the front, but you can assume that Mercedes are going to be doing all they can to ensure they remain at the sharp end as well.

The 2021 season, of course, provided unbelievable drama right up until the final turns of the campaign and, infamously, Lewis Hamilton lost out on the Drivers' crown despite his team winning another Constructors' championship.

Avenging that in 2022 will be firmly on their minds, then, as they look to take the fight once more to Red Bull and Max Verstappen, whilst the likes of Ferrari and McLaren will be wanting to join them in the battle for victories.

George Russell, meanwhile, adds a new dynamic to the team as he replaces Valtteri Bottas in the Silver Arrows garage, and he'll be hoping this latest Mercedes car is as strong as its predeccessors so he can have a run at race wins.

18th February is the date for your diary, Merc fans!

