Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Yae Miko Elemental Burst Buffs Have Been Leaked

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is expected to be launched on Wednesday 16th February 2022, and now even more stats have been revealed regarding the new character Yae Miko and buffs that have been reportedly added to Elemental Burst.

These appear to be the second round of buffs that the character has gotten prior to her being released properly in the game, with players making notes of the changes during the 2.5 Beta.

During the previous buffs, Yae Miko's constellations changed, with three of the six being tweaked before the official version of 2.5 Update comes out.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest buffs to Yae Miko as part of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Yae Miko Buffs

With these latest leaks, we now know that Yae Miko's Elemental Burst will likely be the most important part of her kit.

Miko now deals AoE Electro DMG with her Elemental Burst, and the ability also converts any nearby Sesshou Sakuas to Sky Kitsune Thunderbolts.

It's also worth noting that the Elemental Burst will have a 22-second cooldown and it costs 90 Energy.

Noted Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha confirmed the changes on Twitter, writing: "Yae was buffed. Sky Kitsune Thunder Bolt DMG on Q was Buffed (it's actually now called Tenko Thunderbolt DMG). LVL10 -> 528.768% to 600.8688%."

For some context, here were the changes made as part of the original buffs, and these appear to remain unchanged in this recent round of changes to the new character:

C1: When Yae Miko's Elemental Burst triggers a Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt, she recovers seven energy for herself.

C2: The Elemental Skill's cooldown is reduced by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%.

C 6: When a Sesshou Sakura is created, its initial level becomes two, and the maximum level increases to four. Sesshou Sakura's attacks ignore 45% of enemy DEF as well.

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.5 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release in the middle of February 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

