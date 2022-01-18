Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has said that he is still eyeing winning the championship before he retires from the sport as that is the dream he has been chasing ever since he got into motorsport.

The Mexican finished in fourth in the Drivers' standings in 2021 in what was his first year for Red Bull, with him picking up a victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and also a number of podiums elsewhere.

Indeed, it was a decent enough season for Perez who helped Red Bull challenge the might of Mercedes over the course of the campaign, with his teammate Max Verstappen eventually taking the Drivers' crown.

That is the goal for any driver, too, and Perez has said that he is still chasing the dream of becoming the world's best driver and the world champion, as we head into 2022's new era with a host of new technical rules and regulations.

Speaking to The Edge podcast by Tag Heuer, the Mexican said:

"I never dreamed of it, I never dreamt of being famous or having so much support or that.

“I think my main dream was related to the track, you know? I wanted to be very successful on track.

“I wanted to be the best driver in the world and I am still chasing my dream, but all the rest, it comes with it.”

Perez showed plenty of class over the course of the 2021 campaign and will be fairly happy with how it went, though qualifying performances could have perhaps been a little better for him.

It was his first year in a totally new team, though, and he helped deliver one of the championships on offer, so he'll be looking to build on those solid foundations and have a run himself in 2022.

