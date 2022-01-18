Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Edouard Mendy was given the The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award on Monday evening.

The Chelsea goalkeeper beat off competition from Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Neuer to win the prize.

He became the first African goalkeeper in history to win the award after enjoying an outstanding 2021.

He played a pivotal role in Chelsea's Champions League victory and emerged into one of the world's best goalkeepers.

Mendy was not in attendance in Switzerland when his triumph was announced.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

That's because the 29-year-old is currently away on International duty with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations.

The Senegalese team were gathered together when the award was announced.

And they went crazy upon hearing that Mendy was the winner. Footage of the moment has emerged and it's heartwarming. View it below...

You love to see it. Mendy's teammates may have been even happier than himself.

View some of the reaction to the celebrations below...

Mendy sent an emotional Instagram post after he won the prize.

He wrote: "What a pride to receive this award today. I am even prouder to be the first African goalkeeper in history to win this title, and I hope to pave the way for many others.

"The first word that comes to my mind is THANK YOU.

"Thank you to my companion, my children, my family and all those around me.

"Thank you to the French clubs that trained me and allowed me to evolve.

Is the title race OVER?! Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Man City beat Chelsea at the Etihad...

"Thank you to my club Chelsea, my coach, the staff and the players.

"Thank you to my country, Senegal, my coach and his staff, and all the players of my selection.

"I will continue to work hard, as I have always done, to maintain this level of performance and win new titles.

"To conclude, I would just like to say: believe in yourself, in your dreams, always give your best, trust yourself, everything is possible."

1 of 20 Let's start easy: What was Tottenham's old ground called? Tottenham Marshes Northumberland Park Tottenham Hotspur Stadium White Hart Lane

News Now - Sport News