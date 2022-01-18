Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Game developers Activision are debating about releasing Modern Warfare 2 earlier than expected due to poor Call of Duty: Vanguard sales.

The new game will most likely be a sequel to their reboot of Modern Warfare, which came out in 2019, hence calling it Modern Warfare 2.

Reportedly, the game will feature a Narcos-style campaign where players fight against a South American drug cartel, as well as many multiplayer modes which will once again be developed by Infinity Ward.

However, many Call of Duty insiders are saying that Modern Warfare will be launched sooner than expected due to Vanguard not hitting the sales that Activision thought it would.

Well-known Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson said on Twitter that the game will be announced in the summer, but has an October release date.

Furthermore, a big Warzone update is set to follow after this. Other leakers Charlie Intel and MW2 Ghost have heard the same thing.

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War launched in November, so Henderson believes that the only reason for MW2 to be released sooner is due to the low sales on Vanguard.

This news comes just a few days after Activision released a statement admitting that Modern Warfare, Warzone and Vanguard are a mess right now.

They wrote on Twitter: "We hear you, and we feel your frustrations.

"Our teams are hard at work addressing the issues that are being experienced across Vanguard, Warzone and Modern Warfare. Updates are being deployed as quickly as possible.

"We want everyone to have a seamless experience, no matter which game, game mode, or platform you play on."

Activision are still dealing with mass walkouts over its current leadership and, therefore, could explain the errors with the games.

