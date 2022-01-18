Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Electro Regisvine Coming to Update (Leak)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Update is set to be released into the game in late March 2022, and details have been leaked regarding Electro Regisvine.

The leak seems to indicate that the world boss will be coming to the game, and one of the most prominent leakers in the Genshin Impact community revealed as such to the player base.

There is not a huge amount of information out regarding the new world boss, but it is certainly an intriguing addition to the title.

Here's everything you need to know about the Electro Regisvine leaks that have been revealed ahead of the 2.6 Update of Genshin Impact.

Electro Regisvine Leaks

The leak for Electro Regisvine was originally revealed by Project Celestia on Twitter, one of the more reliable sources for Genshin Impact content.

The account confirmed that the boss was "accidentally" added to the game's data recently, and it seemingly confirms that the boss will be coming to the game.

They tweeted: "Some data mentioning Electro Regisvine were accidentally added to game data, which would indicate its upcoming release soon (NOT Version 2.5)."

This would seemingly indicate that we can expect to see Electro Regisvine released into Genshin Impact as early as the 2.6 Update of the game.

The actual release of Electro Regisvine mainly depends on the next Electro character that will be appearing in the game beyond Yae Miko.

Cryo mains seem very happy at the leaks of the Electro Regisvine, whilst other gamers seem confused about the new world boss belonging to the Electro element.

The world bosses in miHoYo's RPG epic will drop materials for two characters. This concept began with Inazuma and it looks like it will be continuing going forward.

Whilst we cannot guarantee that the Electro Regisvine will be coming as part of the 2.6 Update, it would certainly make sense for miHoYo to be readying the boss for a release at some point in the near future in Genshin Impact.

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.6 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release at the end of March 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

