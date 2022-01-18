Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The new season of FIFA Mobile 22 has gone live on Tuesday 18th January 2022 and a great new feature will allow players to finally choose their set piece takers in the game.

As players update the game on the iOS or Play Store, they will be dying to jump on and try out all the new features that this season brings.

With this being the first revamp of the year in FIFA Mobile 22, it is a huge one and it has somewhat evolved the game and made it a lot better.

With an abundance of new features, as well as general updates and bug fixes, playing FIFA Mobile 22 is a must and you should give it a go as soon as you can.

Read More: FIFA Mobile 22: Release Date, Beta, iOS, Trailer and Everything You Need to Know

FIFA Mobile 22 Players Will Finally Be Able Choose Set Piece Takers

One of the features that the gaming community have been dying for is to be able to choose your set piece takers as this is a huge part of the gameplay.

You will want to make sure that the players with the best set piece stats like curve, free kick accuracy, shot power and more, are the ones that are taking your set pieces. When you could not change it this was sometimes not the case. Now you will have this feature and it will definitely be something that the community will love.

For those wondering, this will be very easy to do and does not require a lot of time or difficulty. Like the console version of FIFA, you will be able to change your set piece taker in team management before or during a game.

Be sure to look at which players have the best stats and pick them for corners on each side and also short and long free kicks.

Are you excited for this new season of FIFA Mobile? Let us know in the comments down below!

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News