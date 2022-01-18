Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Los Angeles Rams managed to make light work of the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football as the team’s stars helped them to a 34-11 victory.

The win means they will head to Tampa, Florida, where they will go up against the defending Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Game on Sunday.

This year’s Super Bowl is going to be played at the home of the Rams (and the Los Angeles Chargers) in February when it takes place at the SoFi Stadium on February 13, thus perhaps providing Sean McVay’s organization an added incentive to make sure they are the NFC side in the game.

Those that have followed the Rams throughout the season will have known that it appears to be a year in which the franchise is placing a lot of emphasis on winning the Vince Lombardi trophy as the team has made several star acquisitions throughout the year.

They added Matthew Stafford in the offseason as they replaced Jared Goff at quarterback, before giving him a number of weapons including RB Sony Michel and WR Odell Beckham Jr - who managed to make a 40-yard throw to Cam Akers - before they added even more stacked talent to the defense which had already boasted Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey as they acquired Von Miller to help them out.

Nonetheless, players like Cooper Kupp have also managed to step up further this season and produce a number of impressive performances to help LA get into the position that they are currently in.

Social media reaction was rather complementary of the Los Angeles Rams’ performance, with almost everyone being praised for their performances at SoFi Stadium on the night.

Fox Sports’ Kevin Wildes made the claim on First Things First: “That Rams defense is as good as it gets" whilst one of his co-hosts Chris Broussard mentioned that Matthew Stafford deserved a lot of the credit as he “lit it up from the get-go.”

Cris Carter wrote on Twitter that the Rams having OBJ “isn’t fair” due to how good he can be as Deion Sanders also made reference to people thinking the wide receiver is overrated, whilst Mark Schlereth mentioned that Cam Akers performance was “nothing short of amazing”.

Indeed, the Rams were impressive on Monday night - although some would argue the Cardinals were bad - but with a short week where they will face the Bucs, they are going to need to be just as impressive in Florida on Sunday if they are to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

News Now - Sport News