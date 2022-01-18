Valorant: How to Plant Spike

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Every Valorant player wants to get that added edge over the enemy and the use of Spike can do exactly that.

Sometimes, matches on the hectic first-person shooter can be so frantic that it might be impossible sometimes to use any tactical efficiently.

Riot Games introduced Valorant to directly compete with the likes of other free-to-play titles such as Fortnite and Apex Legends, and thanks to their vast marketing campaigns across social platforms, the game's popularity continues to rapidly escalate.

With this in mind, there are several ways that you can intelligently get your kill count up in Valorant, and planting Spikes is one of them.

The spike is essentially a small bomb and is the core component to one of Valorant's key game modes - where team teams of five take on against each and aim to plant the Spike in an attempt to attack, or defend a site.

While this does sound similar to Counter-Strike, it may not be straightforward for beginners to get the Spike down.

How to Plant Spike in Valorant

The Spike can only be used as part of the attacking team, but the way in which you do this is actually simpler than some may think.

Here are the instructions in regards to planting Spikes in Valorant:

Approach any of the A, B or C locations

Plant the Spike by pressing the right key (4 on the keyboard)

Planting the Spike takes approximately four seconds to carry out. After that, the defending team must defuse the Spike before the time runs out - even after all attacking team members are eliminated.

Something that might be worth noting is that the full animation of planting the Spike must be carried out. Otherwise, you will have to start the whole planting process again.

Make sure it is set up in a location where your team members can monitor it and are also in cover away from the defending team.

