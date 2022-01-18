Genshin Impact 2.6 Beta: How to Sign Up

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The release of a beta test for a new Genshin Impact server is always an exciting time for players of the miHoYo behemoth, but how can you sign up for the Genshin Impact 2.6 Beta?

There is expected to be a massive amount of content released with the 2.6 Update, and players who get access to the Beta will be able to get their digital hands on it ahead of the official release to servers.

As well as the Electro Regisvine, we're expecting to see the likes of Kamisato Ayato, Shikanoin Heizou and Yelan in the latest iteration of the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 2.6 Update Beta, including the start date and how to sign up.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Update Beta

miHoYo has already begun recruiting for the 2.6 Beta has already begun, and it is worth noting that the following requirements need to be met by players to be eligible:

be a member of the Genshin Impact Official Discord. It is worth noting that the Tavern membership does not qualify. They must be above the age of 18 when submitting the form.

They must have valid and unexpired proofs of identification. These include a passport and driver's license.

If you're looking to apply to be part of the 2.6 Beta, then make sure that you're careful when filling out the form on Discord.

The deadline for applications is Thursday January 20th 2022 at 11:00 AM.

Unfortunately, if you aren't already a member of the official Discord for Genshin Impact then you will not be able to join at this time. The Discord itself is full, with 800,000 members having already joined.

Players are already getting excited at the prospect of Genshin Impact 2.6 Update finally being released, which is expected to be in March 2022.

If you aren't able to sign up for the 2.6 Beta then fear not, as there will likely be a number of leaks for the new version of the game released to the player base in the new couple of months ahead of the official release date.

