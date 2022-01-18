WWE Royal Rumble: Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan confirm entry into women’s match

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan are the latest two names to be confirmed for the Women's Royal Rumble match at the end of the month.

Ahead of their tag team match against Doudrop and Raw women's champion Becky Lynch, the duo announced their participation on the January pay-per-view.

There are now 21 names confirmed for the 30-woman event.

The duo may have lost the match on Monday Night Raw, but they will both be competing at Royal Rumble for a title shot at WrestleMania 38.

Belair and Morgan join the likes of Charlotte Flair and Queen Zelina in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match. Others on the roster include a number of legends who will come out of retirement or make long-awaited returns to the company.

Brie and Nikki Bella will both be competing, as well as Michelle McCool and Kelly Kelly amongst others.

Morgan recently entered a fierce feud with Big Time Becks as she challenged for her first ever major title. The rising star was unsuccessful in her attempt after the two locked horns at Day 1, but this certainly isn't the last we've seen of this rivalry.

Belair recently moved to Raw after the 2021 WWE Draft. She dropped her SmackDown title to Lynch at SummerSlam, after The Man made her much anticipated comeback and gatecrashed The EST's title defence match against Carmella.

Since then, Belair has been looking to reinstate her dominance. The upcoming Royal Rumble clash will be a crucial boost for many of the women on the roster, so an electric display is expected as they fight for their next big opportunity.

The full list of women's participants — accurate as of January 18th — are as follows:

Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H

Nikki Bella

Brie Bella

Shotzi

Natalya

Michelle McCool

Dana Brooke

Carmella

Queen Zelina

Mickie James

Tamina

Kelly Kelly

Aliyah

Summer Rae

Naomi

Shayna Baszler

Lita

Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair

Liv Morgan

