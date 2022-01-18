Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nadia Nadim is the definition of a perfect role model.

The Denmark star came through so much adversity in her youth to emerge into one of the world's best female football players.

Nadim was born in Afghanistan in 1988.

In 2000, when she was 11, her father, who was a general in the Afghan National Army (ANA) general, was executed by the Taliban.

Nadim fled the country alongside her mother and four daughters. They resided in Denmark, where they initially lived in a refugee camp.

Nadim became a professional footballer and scored goals at will in Denmark.

She has gone on to play for numerous clubs in the National Women's Soccer League, while she has also represented both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Nadim won the Ligue 1 title with the latter in 2021, before departing for Racing Louisville FC in the summer.

The 34-year-old has also enjoyed great success with Denmark.

She has turned out 99 times for The Red and White, scoring 38 times, and helped them to the final of Euro 2017.

But it's not just on the pitch that Nadim excels. Nadim is also incredibly intelligent.

She can speak an incredible 11 languages.

Nadim speaks English, German, Persian, Dari, Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, French, Dari and Urdu.

And now, after five years of training alongside playing football, Nadim has qualified as a doctor.

She wrote on her Instagram page: "Thanks to everyone who has been supporting me from day 1, and all new friends I made along the road. I could not have done it without you, and I will forever be grateful for your support.

"For the haters, I did it again. Kicked a** and there’s nothing you can do about it!"

To top everything off, back in 2018, she was named among the most powerful women in international sports by Forbes.

Nadim really is a true inspiration and what she has achieved both on and off the football pitch has been remarkable.

