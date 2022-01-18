Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Duncan Ferguson and Leighton Baines are being backed to take charge of Everton while the Toffees look to appoint a new manager.

On Sunday, the Blues sacked their head coach Rafa Benitez with the Spaniard having spent just six months in charge at the club.

While the ex-Liverpool boss was never a popular appointment among the Everton faithful, he also failed to deliver on the pitch, with the Merseyside club winning just one of their last 13 games with Benitez at the helm.

Former player Wayne Rooney and ex-manager Roberto Martinez are now being heavily linked as two candidates to replace him.

But in the meantime, Everton have a lot of work on their hands to put some distance between them and the relegation places.

With a tough game at home to Aston Villa coming this weekend, the immediate responsibility to stabilise the side, as reported by Football365, will now fall to two legends of the club, Ferguson and Baines.

And while many Everton fans have been incensed that their side has lacked aggression and passion, one person who could re-kindle that is ‘Big Dunc’.

Known by many as one of the hardest men in world football, the Scot has a reputation for taking no-nonsense on the field.

And one player who quickly found that out during a trip to Goodison Park in 2006 was former Wigan midfielder Jimmy Bullard.

A viral video shows an occasion when the red mist descended over the Scot after he initiated an onfield scuffle, punching Wigan defender Paul Scharner in the stomach.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Recounting the situation on Sky Sports with John Fendley, the video shows Bullard hilariously trying to drag the 6’4” striker away from a melee of players while gingerly keeping his distance from Ferguson, attempting not to get a swinging elbow to the head.

Bullard bravely then tries to calm the Scottish striker down, but his facial expressions are priceless as he stares back up to the giant centre-forward smirking.

Recapping the incident, Bullard said: “He [Ferguson] was only on for a little bit. He gave Scharner one, and then it all goes off.

“Then there's my facials trying to say to him ‘calm down’, but he was gone, Fenners. He just lost the plot.

“I knew James McFadden, and I was looking at him going, ‘Is he alright?’ And James went to me, ‘just don’t say nothing, Jim, don’t say nothing.’”

Take a look at the clip below…

Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Aston Villa complete TWO-GOAL COMEBACK vs Man United!

It’s pure comedy gold from Jimmy Bullard, who also went on to reveal an unseen aspect of the footage, telling Fenners he had the worst 15 minutes of his career after Mike Dean had sent Big Dunc off.

Bullard said: “As he’s walking to the tunnel, I say, 'Dunc see you in the tunnel, see you after for a bit of banter.’

“But it backfired, doesn’t it. Lee McCulloch being a Scotsman and James McFadden go to me, ‘I wouldn’t have done that, Jim’.

“It was a disaster. He was waiting in the tunnel all match wasn’t he.

“We had 15 minutes to play out and it was the worst 15 minutes I’ve ever had because I kept looking over thinking he was going to punch me.”

Interestingly, Ferguson’s new assistant Baines can also be seen in the video playing for the Latics before he joined the Toffees in 2007.

1 of 15 Which year did this famous Everton icon, Dixie Dean, leave? 1934 1939 1929 1937

News Now - Sport News