Timo Werner has not hit the heights expected of him during his time at Chelsea.

The German forward was signed in 2020 in a £47.5 million deal from RB Leipzig.

But he had numerous issues in front of goal during his debut campaign at the club.

Werner missed a number of guilt edged chances as he found goals hard to come by.

In total, he scored 12 times in 52 games, which is not a great return for someone who cost so much money.

Werner has had similar fortune in front of goal this campaign, scoring just six times in 18 appearances thus far.

Despite Werner's struggles in front of goal, the majority of Chelsea supporters have kept faith in Werner and have continued to show him unwavering support.

The 25-year-old has now opened up about Chelsea fans' support of him in an emotional interview.

Werner admitted that he sometimes doesn't understand their support of him due to his misfortune in front of goal.

Speaking to Sky Sports and Premier League broadcaster Lynsey Hooper, he said, per Olivia Buzaglo: "Sometimes I don’t know why they are supporting me so much, because I’m a striker and I want to score but miss chances.

"It makes it so fun to play in front of the Chelsea fans & when they give the support they give me, it makes me stronger when I miss chances or have hard times. I try to give my best every game, 100% to make sure the team are happy."

Is it possible to hate Werner?

The German has had his issues in front of goal since signing for the Blues.

But, like he says, he always gives everything he has whenever he steps on to the pitch.

He may not be the goalscorer he was bought to be but he contributes so much more to the team with his incredible work ethic.

And that's exactly why he is so highly thought of by Chelsea supporters.

