Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Update: Patch Notes, Fixes and More

The Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Update is around the corner and we have all the details you need to know around the patch notes and fixes that will be going live when this update is released.

For many in the gaming community, the patch notes that are released by the developers are crucial for any gamer enjoying the racing game as they reveal all the bugs fixed as well as all the new content and changes that have gone live.

Forza Horizon is one of the best car franchise games about, with hundreds of thousands of players racing on a daily basis, and these updates have been a big reason for its recents success.

Forza Horizon 5 continues to add more content to the game yet, and it is arguably one of the best games in the franchise.

Release Date

The Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Update should go live around Wednesday 9th February 2022 as that is near the time when Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 ends.

The Horizon 5 Series 4 update will also see lots of limited time events, and these events will need to be done in a set car class.

Due to this being the release date for the new series, it is also the release date for the patch notes as well.

Patch Notes

For those who do not know, the Forza Horizon 5 Series updates are basically seasons in the game. These seasons bring about new cars, events, challenges and more and this addition has gone down massively well with the gaming community.

Patch Notes basically reveal everything that is coming in the update. This includes all the new content, as well as bug fixes, known issues, and nerfs and buffs.

The patch notes are not live at this current time as they will be released when the new series goes out.

This is pretty normal for games as developers like to reveal the patch notes around the date of the update going live. Developers do this so that they do not give away any new content that they want to release as a surprise.

Are you excited for this upcoming update and what are your favourite cars to use in the Forza Horizon franchise?

