West Ham transfer news: 'In the last week' - Big claim emerges over deal for 6'3 star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that it's possible West Ham sign Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause to help boost their defensive numbers.

Despite Kurt Zouma on the verge of returning from a hamstring problem, Hammers boss David Moyes is still desperately hoping to bring in another central defender before the window closes on Monday week, with Angelo Ogbonna likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

What's the latest news with Hause?

According to Football Insider, the Londoners are interested in signing the centre-back this month, with Hause himself open to a move to the London Stadium to improve his game-time.

Hause, 6ft3, played the second half against Manchester United on Saturday, which came after he started the defeat to Brentford on 2 January, but the 26-year-old's opportunities have been few and far between since Steven Gerrard's appointment. In fact, the only reason he started against the Bees was because first-choice Tyrone Mings wasn't involved.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

He has played 54 times for Villa since joining from Wolves and has struggled for regular minutes since the beginning of last season, spending the majority of his time watching on from the bench.

West Ham's defensive frailties came to the front once again when they were beaten 3-2 by Leeds on Saturday to damage their Champions League hopes.

Therefore, with Moyes pushing for defensive options, Jones failed to rule out the possibility of Hause becoming a Hammers player before the end of the month.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Jones say about Hause?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's definitely possible. It's one that West Ham are looking at, I think in the last week it's one that's become clearer."

Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Aston Villa complete TWO-GOAL COMEBACK vs Man United!

Would Hause get minutes for West Ham?

Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Zouma are likely be above Hause in the pecking order, but the Hammers still have plenty of games on the horizon, so there would be chances for the Villa man.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player West Ham signed in the January transfer window? Jordan Spence Emanuel Pogatetz Sebastian Lletget Wellington Paulista

Still chasing a top four place, West Ham are also in the last 16 of the Europa League and are likely to have at least two more FA Cup games this season, with Moyes' side facing sixth-tier Kidderminster in the fourth round. Hause was on the bench in Villa's third-round tie at Manchester United earlier this month, but didn't come on, meaning he would be available to feature.

Hause wouldn't necessarily come straight into the team, but with West Ham likely to be playing twice a week more often than not heading into February and March, his minutes would improve.

News Now - Sport News