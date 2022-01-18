Everton manager news: Toffees 'definitely pushing' to appoint 75% win-rate gaffer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is pushing to seal Roberto Martinez's managerial return to Goodison Park despite hitting an initial stumbling block, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Merseyside club are looking to appoint a new boss after opting to sack Rafa Benitez on Sunday.

What's the latest news involving Martinez?

It was revealed by The Athletic that Everton quickly earmarked Martinez as their preferred candidate to replace Benitez in the hot seat.

The report suggests the Toffees' preference would be for the Belgium manager to return to the club on an interim basis and the 48-year-old entered discussions with his current employers about the prospect of a return to Goodison Park.

However, Everton's hopes of concluding the deal have already suffered a setback as the Belgian FA have rejecting a proposal for their head coach to combine his role with managing the Premier League club.

That does not necessarily mean Moshiri's pursuit of Martinez has ended but The Athletic have confirmed the leading contender would have to quit his current role, just a matter of months before the 2022 World Cup gets underway in Qatar, in order to return to Merseyside.

The report also reveals Everton are looking to make a quickfire appointment, with it hoped a new boss will be at the helm ahead of Saturday's clash with Aston Villa.

What has Paul Brown said about Martinez?

Brown believes Martinez is still Moshiri's preferred candidate to succeed fellow countryman Benitez despite the setback of the Belgian FA rejecting Everton's initial proposal.

The journalist reckons the Toffees hierarchy are still intent on eventually welcoming Martinez back to Goodison Park.

However, he is unsure as to whether they will succeed in meeting their objective and feels they may have to look elsewhere.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I have my doubts that will happen but they are definitely pushing to make it happen."

Why are Everton keen to welcome Martinez back?

Martinez boasts an impressive managerial record, having won 226 of the 512 fixtures he has been at the helm for.

Everton are currently in a sticky situation, sitting just six points above the drop zone and at serious risk of being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

But Martinez would be familiar with his surroundings if he were to come in as Benitez's replacement, having previously bossed the Toffees 143 times and secured 62 victories.

He now has experience of working in high pressure international clashes, including at the World Cup and European Championships, while he led Wigan Athletic to FA Cup glory in 2013.

Martinez currently boasts a 75 per cent win rate as Belgium's chief.

