Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool managed to cling on in the title race this past weekend with a hard-fought win over Brentford at Anfield.

January could prove to be a defining month for Liverpool's season as they bid to keep pace with Manchester City who are flying at the top of the Premier League.

They will have to do so without their two most prolific wide-men as well, with both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah, in particular, has been in the form of his life this season, scoring goals for fun in all competitions while finishing third in the running for FIFA's The best Men's player award..

He will be a massive miss over the coming weeks but the victory over Brentford proved that Liverpool can just about get by without him.

However, while the next few weeks will be the soul focus of everyone within the halls Anfield, there are some eyes that are already gazing ahead to next season.

Enter Giveaway

'Leaked' image emerges of Liverpool's new kit

That is because an image has emerged online claiming to show Liverpool's new home strip for next season, and it is safe to say it is dividing opinion.

Liverpool fans have generally been left disappointed by Nike's efforts after the American apparel giant partnered with the Merseyside club in a multi-million pound deal.

Their first attempt was a nice throwback to kits of old while the current strip really took on a life of its on with pink trimming on the sleeves.

Fan are split over supposed new Liverpool strip

This year's shirt has, however, grown on fans but they might need some convincing when it comes to the proposed new strip.

In truth, it does look very sleek but you can't deny the fact that it is just red.

With Liverpool, of course, red has to de dominant, but New Balance had found some really attractive ways to enhance it.

The leaked shirt looks typically formulaic with some arguing that it is exactly the same as the current Tottenham Hotspur shirt - the colour being the only difference.

Either way, if this is to be Liverpool's new kit for the season, fans will be hoping it will be a strip worn at many a trophy presentation.

The big questions on everyone's lips, though, is will Salah be around to wear it?

1 of 20 What is Mohamed Salah's nationality? Tunisian Algerian Moroccan Egyptian

News Now - Sport News