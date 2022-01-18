Elland Road transfer news: Big update on Leeds' plan for the rest of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United's priority this transfer window is a central midfielder, says journalist David Anderson.

The Yorkshire club are in need of reinforcements in that area of the pitch, and it looks like they could get just that this month.

How are Leeds faring in midfield?

Not well. Star midfielder Kalvin Phillips is out of action until March due to a hamstring injury, leaving a massive hole in Leeds' team.

Phillips has been such a key player for Bielsa since the Argentine arrived at Elland Road back in 2018.

Last season, the 26-year-old played just under 30 league games as Leeds went on to secure a ninth-placed finish on their return to the top flight.

In total, Phillips has made 131 appearances under Bielsa, showing his importance to his manager.

What has Anderson said about Leeds' transfer plans?

Anderson has told GIVEMESPORT that Bielsa and Leeds will prioritise signing a midfielder this month rather than a winger or defender.

Speaking to GMS, the Daily Mirror journalist said: "I'm being told it's more central midfielder. They don't need any more wingers. To be fair, defensively, they're ok."

Which midfielders have been linked with a move to Elland Road?

When it comes to midfielders, several names have been touted, and that includes Marseille's Boubacar Kamara.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the 22-year-old is a player that Leeds like. There could be a problem with his wages, however.

The Sun is reporting that he is demanding a £150,000-a-week deal, with West Ham and Newcastle also thought to be interested in his services.

As per Spotrac, Raphinha is Leeds' highest earner with a salary of £63,500 a week, so a deal looks unlikely unless they snap him up in the summer when his contract expires. The Whites, though, need someone to come in now.

In terms of other options, Weston McKennie's name has also come up. The Sun's Alan Nixon reported back in December that Leeds were keen on the Juventus midfielder in a potential £20m deal.

McKennie has got game time at the Allianz Stadium this season, making over 15 appearances in Serie A. Nevertheless, Juventus do seem open to a sale.

Calciomercato claims if a good offer arrives for the USA international this month, then the Italian giants will give the green light for him to leave Turin.

Ultimately, be it Kamara, McKennie or someone else, Leeds really need to bring in a new midfielder before the transfer deadline.

