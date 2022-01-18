Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Naby Keita has made a habit of scoring sensational goals in recent times.

The Liverpool midfielder doesn't often get on the scoresheet, but when he does, it's usually always spectacular.

Keita found the back of the net with sweet volleys earlier on in the 2021/22 season, with his long-range strike against Crystal Palace back in September a work of art.

But even that goal may pale in comparison to the one the former RB Leipzig man scored in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday evening.

In Guinea's group stage match against Zimbabwe, Keita let rip from the edge of the box with his supposedly 'weaker' left foot and the ball flew into the top corner at serious pace.

No goalkeeper in the world - including Liverpool's Alisson Bekcer - would have got anywhere near the shot...

Video: Keita's stunner vs Zimbabwe

What. A. Goal.

We might not see a better strike at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

More to follow...

