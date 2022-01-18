Tottenham transfer news: 'Worrying' update emerges on Conte's January striker search

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has provided a worrying update in Tottenham's pursuit of a striker this month.

Harry Kane's form has picked up of late, with four goals in his last eight games in all competitions, but the England captain remains Spurs' only recognised striker in the squad.

Therefore, Antonio Conte is hoping to sign one before the end of the January, but Bridge doesn't believe that the Italian is making much progress.

What's the latest news with Tottenham?

Tottenham are still unbeaten in the Premier League under Conte and can move above Arsenal and just one point behind fourth-place with victory at Leicester on Wednesday. But with Heung Min Son still sidelined, Spurs are looking short in the attacking areas.

They were linked with Dusan Vlahovic, Danny Ings and Tammy Abraham in the summer months, but were unable to bring in someone to provide genuine competition for Kane.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

Vlahovic's name has been thrown about once again in recent weeks, but Arsenal are also in the race, while the Fiorentina striker could even leave at the end of the season when he'll have just 12 months left on his deal.

Conte made his feelings clear about wanting to sign another striker earlier this month when he said that Tottenham need two players in each position to be able to compete. But Bridge provided a worrying update when asked whether Spurs are close to adding to their squad.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Bridge say about Tottenham?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Unfortunately, as it stands, I've heard nothing and I hate to say it, which is a little bit worrying."

Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Aston Villa complete TWO-GOAL COMEBACK vs Man United!

Are Tottenham likely to sign a striker?

Tottenham have been in this position before, and on this evidence, they will be in this position again.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

The North London outfit needed a striker in the summer following Carlos Vinicius' return to Benfica, but they didn't sign one, and with under two weeks remaining in this window, time is running out for it to happen this time around.

As Bridge alluded to, there doesn't even appear any interest out there, meaning it's not completely out of the question that Daniel Levy and Spurs miss out once again.

News Now - Sport News