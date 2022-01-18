Sea of Thieves Update 2.4.2: Release Date, Patch Notes and All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sea of Thieves Update 2.4.2 is on its way in the near future and we have all the latest information and details ahead of its release.

The updates are key as not only do they bring out new content, but they also sort out key bug issues and give general updates.

The popular pirate game has been successful for many years now, and the developers are great at sorting out any major or minor bug issues they have in the game.

The updates in the game are frequent and this is a very good thing as it means the developers are keeping on top of Sea of Thieves, and this keeps the gaming community very happy.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Sea of Thieves 2.4.2 update:

Release Date

Updates in Sea of Thieves are quite frequent, and they tend to go live every month.

With 2.4.1 going live in early January 2022, we expect the 2.4.2 Sea of Thieves update to go live around Thursday 10th February 2022.

Patch Notes

Typically, the patch notes do not get revealed by the developers of Sea of Thieves, or any game, until they are close to being released.

With this in mind, we still have a bit of time to wait until we are able to see the patch notes; we should expect them at the start of February 2022.

These patch notes are crucial to read for those in the gaming community who love the game as they give the full details around what they have updated.

With a game like Sea of Thieves, you know as a player that there is constant refreshes to keep the objectives and challenges entertaining.

This could include cosmetic or weapon updates, as well as revealing the known bug issues that they have fixed. They also might tell you what issues they know and are planning to fix in the near future.

When this latest update goes live and the patch notes are revealed, we will have all the details, including all the patch notes right here on this page.

