Next Everton manager: 'Unbelievable' 46 y/o 'stands out' in Moshiri search for Toffees boss

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter is the candidate that 'stands out' as Everton search for Rafa Benitez's replacement, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Toffees sacked Benitez after just six-and-a-half months in charge following a run of one win in 13 Premier League games.

What is the lastest news involving Everton?

Everton's disastrous run of form since the end of September has left them hovering only two places and six points above the relegation zone, meaning Benitez's departure came as little surprise to most.

And now the focus has turned to who will replace the Spanish tactician, with several interesting names being thrown into the mix.

According to Sky Sports, former boss Roberto Martinez, Frank Lampard, Rudi Garcia and Wayne Rooney are amongst the candidates being considered by the Merseyside club.

However, perhaps the most intriguing coach on the shortlist is Potter. The 46-year-old is believed to be happy at Brighton, though, and is reportedly not currently interested in talking to Everton.

The former Östersunds FK manager appeared to distance himself from the running in a recent press conference, stating he is currently at 'one of the best-run clubs in the Premier League'.

But Brown still believes Potter is the exceptional candidate to be linked with the Goodison Park vacancy and has tipped him for a big future.

What has Brown said about Potter?

Two-time Champions League winner Pep Guardiola previously labelled Potter 'one of the best English managers I have met' and lauded the Seagulls' 'seductive' style under his stewardship.

He was also lauded as 'unbelievable' by former Brighton star Will Buckley, and it's easy to understand why Brown holds the tactician in such high regard.

The Daily Star reporter told GiveMeSport: “Whether they're realistic options or not, I don't know, but the one that stands out is Graham Potter.

"I do think Guardiola is right to call him one of the best young coaches in the country, and I do think he's got something. I think he will end up at a big club and do a great job.”

Would Everton be a good move for Potter?

Prior to the January window, Everton had the fifth-largest outlay on transfers in the Premier League over the last five years, yet have very little to show for it.

Finishes of 7th, 8th, 10th, 10th and 12th have resulted in nine temporary or permanent managers being at the helm since 2016, emphasising the struggles the Blues have encountered both on and off the pitch.

Therefore, Potter may be better off avoiding Everton at this moment in time, waiting for a better opportunity to present itself instead.

