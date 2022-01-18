West Ham transfer news: Irons want £50m 'top player' who's 'only second to Lewandowski'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes West Ham United target Patrik Schick is a 'top player' amid growing speculation over the Bayer Leverkusen striker's future.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, the 25-year-old is one of two attackers that David Moyes' charges are contemplating moves for in the January transfer window as he looks to bolster his depleted forward line.

What is the latest news involving Schick?

Schick impressed throughout last summer's Euro 2020 tournament, notching up five strikes for the Czech Republic in six games as he fired them to the quarter-finals, including a spectacular effort against Scotland.

And the 6 foot 2 beast has carried his good form into the current campaign upon his return to club football.

In just 16 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen, Schick has bagged 18 goals and laid on three assists, meaning he is above Erling Haaland in the goalscoring charts and only behind the prolific Robert Lewandowski.

His outstanding displays have fired Gerardo Seoane's charges into a Champions League spot after failing to qualify for Europe's elite cup competition since 2018/19.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

However, Leverkusen may have a battle on their hands to keep their prized asset at the BayArena until the end of the season.

The Mirror claim that the German outfit will demand £40 million for Schick's services, who is under contract until 2025, with West Ham reportedly 'exploring' a big-money move after identifying him as one of the 'leading options'.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie believes the asking price could be as high as £50m, though, as his stock continues to rise.

What has Palmer said about Schick?

Former England international Palmer believes Schick would be an astute purchase for the Hammers having been impressed with his exploits this season.

Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Aston Villa complete TWO-GOAL COMEBACK vs Man United!

He told GiveMeSport: “He’s a top player. He’s second to Lewandowski in the goalscoring charts. I think he's the right age at 25, £40 million is good money for him.

"When I say it’s not massive money, he's not like your £200,000, £300,000-per-week player, he’ll fall into their budget. They need some backup for Michail Antonio, they're too heavily reliant on Michail. When Michail’s out the side, they tend to struggle a little bit.”

Would West Ham be a good move for Schick?

West Ham are far from the only side to be linked with a move for Schick in recent weeks. Several reports have listed the likes of Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona as potential suitors.

Turning down a move to one of European football's heavyweights may be difficult for the Czech sensation, but a switch to the London Stadium could be the most sensible decision.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player West Ham signed in the January transfer window? Jordan Spence Emanuel Pogatetz Sebastian Lletget Wellington Paulista

Moyes' men are on an upward trajectory after finishing sixth last season, and with Michail Antonio the only recognised striker in the first-team squad, game time may not be hard to come by.

The race for Schick's signature is set to hot up in the weeks and months ahead, and West Ham supporters will surely be hoping the club's hierarchy can secure some much-needed cover and competition up front.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News