Tottenham transfer news: Big claim emerges over Spurs signing 139-goal star Conte 'loves'

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge doesn't think that it's impossible for Tottenham to sign Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala.

Spurs came close to signing the Argentine back in 2019 before a deal collapsed late on deadline day when Mauricio Pochettino was manager. But Bridge failed to rule out the possibility of Dybala becoming a Tottenham player before the end of the month.

What's the latest news with Dybala?

Despite his up and down campaign with injuries, Dybala has continued to prove himself as one of Juve's best and most important players. In just 11 starts across all competitions, he's chipped in with 10 goals and four assists, which is more goal involvements than anyone else in the squad.

However, the 28-year-old's contract in Turin runs out in the summer, meaning January is the chance that Juventus have to cash-in on him. Dybala can speak to foreign clubs this month and potentially sign a pre-contract, which would see him move at the end of the season. The frontman, who's scored 139 goals in his playing career, could also leave before the 31 January deadline.

According to Football Italia, Tottenham sporting director, Fabio Paratici, is "incredibly keen" on signing Dybala after bringing him to Juventus in 2015, while Antonio Conte is "in love" with the talented forward.

Therefore, Bridge doesn't think that it's completely out of the question that he signs for Tottenham, whether that's in the coming weeks or at the end of the campaign, when he'll be on a free transfer.

What did Bridge say about Dybala?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Going back to deadline day when they were positive talks with between Spurs and Juve regarding Dybala.

"From my recollection, Dybala was keen to go and had no reservations about leaving Juventus, so I think it's not impossible."

Could Dybala fit into Conte's current plans?

Dybala has spent the majority of his career playing as either a number nine or slightly deeper in the No.10 position. Harry Kane is obviously Conte's first-choice striker, but the thought of playing Dybala as the lone central player in a 3-4-1-2 behind Kane and Heung Min Son would be mouth-watering.

He's also played wide right 29 times, which could allow Conte to play with 3-4-3; with Dybala and Son as the wide men. Whatever the scenario, adding the Argentina international to his squad would be a hugely exciting signing for Conte, and surely one of the biggest coups in Tottenham's history.

