Newcastle transfer news: Huge update emerges on Magpies deal for £15m attacker

Norwich City wide man Todd Cantwell joining Newcastle United this month is now "unlikely to happen", says Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies are believed to be interested in the 23-year-old, but a move to St James' Park now appears to be off the table.

What is the latest news involving Cantwell?

Earlier this month, Sky Sports reported that Newcastle and one other Premier League club were interested in signing Cantwell this transfer window.

The same report states that Norwich are looking for around £15m for their academy product, whose contract is up in the summer - though they do have an option to extend.

Interest in Cantwell comes at a time where he is not playing regularly at Carrow Road. The Englishman has made just five appearances in the top flight this season, so it would not come as a shock if he personally wanted a move this month.

And given his contract situation, Norwich being open to a transfer is also understandable, though selling to a relegation rival is a decision some would probably question.

What has Downie said about Cantwell to Newcastle?

From what he is hearing, though, Downie does not think a move to St James' Park is going to happen before the transfer window closes.

On Cantwell, the Sky Sports journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "The noises we're hearing is that Cantwell is now unlikely to happen. I think there was an interest in the player. Cantwell would've been a purchase I think at about £15m."

Are Newcastle missing out?

In the short term, probably not. At 23, Cantwell certainly has a lot of potential.

"When I first saw him, I said to Darren Huckerby, ‘How is that lad not training with the first-team?' He was incredible," former Norwich City striker Dean Ashton said on talkSPORT (via The Boot Room) last year.

At present, though, Cantwell is not the kind of signing that is going to fire an outfit to Premier League safety.

He has struggled to get into a Norwich team that have been in the relegation zone all season, while he does not have the best goal record, which is fair enough given his age.

The winger is yet to score in the top division this term, while he only registered six times in the Championship last term.

Could he be one for the future? Certainly, but Newcastle need players who can make an immediate impact as they look to avoid relegation.

