Leeds transfer news: £22.5m star Whites 'looked at' tipped as 'one of the next big things'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United transfer target Boubacar Kamara is 'one of the next big things' and Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has been a long-term fan, according to Daily Mirror journalist David Anderson.

Kamara is currently on the books of Marseille but his £46,000-per-week deal is set to run out in the summer, meaning he is now able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs such as Leeds ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

What's the latest news involving Kamara?

According to the Daily Mail, via LeedsLive, Bielsa is keen on landing Kamara and willing to fork out a fee to welcome him to Elland Road this month rather than waiting until the summer.

The report suggests Leeds could sign the 22-year-old for as little as £10million because of his precarious contract situation, but they are facing stiff competition from arch-rivals Manchester United.

Kamara has left the door open for a January switch after telling Amazon, via Get French Football News, 'everything is possible' before the transfer deadline passes.

It would seem as though Kamara does not just have suitors in the Premier League as Spanish media outlet Defensa Central have suggested Real Madrid have joined Barcelona and Roma in the race for his signature.

Kamara, who is valued at £22.5million by Transfermarkt, has remained a regular starter despite his uncertain future at Marseille.

In fact, he has failed to miss a single minute of the French club's last four Ligue 1 fixtures.

Enter Giveaway

What has David Anderson said about Kamara?

Anderson is intrigued by Leeds' links to Kamara and understands he has been a long-term target for Bielsa.

The journalist believes Kamara, who has represented the France under-21s nine times, has a bright future ahead of him.

Anderson told GIVEMESPORT: "Kamara is an interesting one because they did look at him and they considered him, I'm told, last year.

Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Aston Villa complete TWO-GOAL COMEBACK vs Man United!

"Obviously, United are looking at him as well, so he's a player who has gained a lot of attraction.

"He's not a full French international but he's seen as one of the next big things."

Are Leeds likely to sign Kamara?

Anderson has previously suggested Leeds are hoping to sign at least one midfielder this month and have identified up to four targets.

However, the Daily Mirror journalist understands Kamara, along with Chelsea's Ross Barkley and Blackburn Rovers ace Ben Brereton Diaz, is no longer being considered.

The Athletic's Leeds correspondent Phil Hay has claimed the Whites have looked at the Frenchman but are unlikely to strengthen their interest.

1 of 9 Do you know this obscure player Leeds signed in the January transfer window? Sam Dalby Paudie O'Connor Lewis Baker Mateusz Bogusz

Kamara is seeking £150,000-per-week if he moves onto pastures new and that is likely to be a major stumbling block.

Leeds' current highest-earner, Raphinha, earns a fraction of that sum as his contract is worth £63,500-per-week.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News