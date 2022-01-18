Rangers transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 18 y/o wanting Ibrox move amid GvB interest

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Xavi Simons would be willing to swap Paris Saint-Germain for Rangers amid links to Ibrox, according to Get French Football News' chief features writer Adam White.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was appointed as the Gers' manager two months ago and, having already signed New York City FC's James Sands on an 18-month loan deal which offers an option to buy, the Dutchman could look to add further reinforcements to his squad before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

What's the latest news involving Simons?

Rangers cult hero Ronald de Boer has urged Simons to leave PSG due to fears he will not get the game-time needed to continue his impressive development.

De Boer's claim comes after French media outlet L’Equipe, via Ibrox News, reported Simons is unwilling to pen a contract extension with his current employers.

L'Equipe, via the Daily Record, have also claimed Mino Raiola - Simons' agent - told PSG the midfielder will only be willing to sign a new deal if his client is allowed to leave on loan for the remainder of the season or offered more first-team opportunities at the Parc des Princes.

It appears the 18-year-old is on van Bronckhorst's radar as, according to Spanish media outlet AS, Rangers have opened informal discussions with Raiola over the possibility of Simons heading to Ibrox.

Enter Giveaway

The report suggests the reigning Scottish Premiership champions are keen to welcome the teenager to Glasgow this month and, if successful, Simons will be 'the cornerstone of their project'.

Simons' PSG deal is due to expire in the summer, meaning he is now able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas suitors such as Rangers.

What has Adam White said about Simons?

White believes Simons would be interested in embarking on the next stage of his career at Rangers.

Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Aston Villa complete TWO-GOAL COMEBACK vs Man United!

However, the French football expert is unsure as to whether the Gers will succeed in striking a deal before the deadline passes at the end of the month.

White told GIVEMESPORT: "Would he go to Rangers? In theory, I think that I could see that happening and I could see him wanting to go.

"But I think it's one of those things that's perhaps still in the very early stages if it is happening at all."

1 of 10 What is the capacity of Ibrox? 45,817 50,817 55,817 60,817

Why would Simons be a good addition to Rangers' squad?

Simons is clearly hugely talented and, upon joining PSG from Barcelona in 2019, The Sun described the midfielder as 'one of the hottest properties to emerge from La Masia in years'.

The 18-year-old has already represented the Netherlands six times at under-19 level, notching five goal involvements along the way.

Simons has only made six senior appearances for PSG, but he has still shown his versatility by featuring in the middle of the park and out wide.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News