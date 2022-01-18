Next Everton manager: Brutally honest claim emerges on 43 y/o interviewed for Toffees job

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown doesn't think that Frank Lampard would be a great choice to become Everton manager during the middle of the season.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since his sacking from Chelsea 12 months ago but has been linked with the vacancy at Goodison Park following Rafael Benitez's departure.

What's the latest news with Lampard?

It's generally been a quiet year for Lampard since he was relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge. He was linked with the Crystal Palace job over the summer months when Roy Hodgson stepped down, although the Londoners ended up appointing Patrick Vieira.

After missing out on that job, Lampard appeared on the verge of replacing Daniel Farke at Norwich at the beginning of November. But after holding talks with the Carrow Road outfit, Lampard pulled out of the running, with the Canaries eventually appointing Dean Smith, who's guided Norwich to within one point of safety.

According to Sky Sports, Lampard is being linked with another Premier League job, this time at Everton. The Toffees have reportedly drawn up a four-person shortlist, with Wayne Rooney, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Roberto Martinez the other three names.

The report says that Lampard will be interviewed, but Brown would be sceptical about the choice and reckons that the former Chelsea manager would be better with more time to work with the squad and not in the middle of a season.

What did Brown say about Lampard?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Lampard, would you really turn to him at this stage of the season? He's been out of the game for a few months, he's probably someone who needs a good summer of preparation to get his feet under the table."

What is Lampard's managerial history?

It's been a mixed start to management for Lampard, who was 90 minutes away from getting Derby promoted back to the Premier League, only for his youthful side to fall at the final hurdle in the Championship play-off final back in 2019.

But Lampard's achievements convinced Chelsea to appoint him as their manager months later, although it never quite clicked during his 18 months at Stamford Bridge. He did lead the Blues to a top four finish and the FA Cup final in his only full season despite a transfer ban but struggled last season and was sacked with Chelsea sitting 8th, five points behind the Champions League spots.

Overall, Lampard has shown promise during his short managerial career, which led to praise from Pep Guardiola, but he hasn't yet been able to produce on a consistent basis.

