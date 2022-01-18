Spurs transfer news: Conte wants 'complete' £43.2m star who 'has absolutely everything'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

AC Milan midfielder and Tottenham target Franck Kessie has "absolutely everything", says Italian football expert Conor Clancy.

The 25-year-old is currently representing the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations and has been heavily linked with a move to north London.

What is the latest news involving Kessie?

Kessie's time in Milan seems to be coming to an end, with the £43.2m-rated Ivory Coast international out of contract in the summer.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, he has turned down an extension and Tottenham are now leading the race for him, already making an offer.

Prior, the Daily Express had reported that Kessie is one of the first signings Spurs boss Antonio Conte wants, while La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato) claimed in November that director of football Fabio Paratici is also interested in the AC Milan star. So it is clear that he is wanted in north London.

It will now be interesting to see if Tottenham can get him out of the San Siro immediately, with SportMediaset (via Milan News) claiming that Conte wants him in this transfer window.

What has Clancy said about Kessie to Tottenham?

Clancy thinks Kessie would be a fantastic signing for Spurs, telling GIVEMESPORT that the former Atalanta man has everything.

Speaking to GMS, the Forza Italian Football editor-in-chief said: "He has absolutely everything. He's a complete midfielder.

"He can sit, he can pop up on the edge of the box, he can time his runs into the box and he's technically a lot better than he's often given credit for."

Is Kessie too good of an opportunity to turn down?

Absolutely. Given his contract situation, Tottenham could possibly sign him for cheap now. If not, he looks almost certain to be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Kessie has a lot of experience at a very high level, playing close to 200 games in Serie A and over 50 times for the Ivory Coast.

Overall, he is a really good midfielder, with former AC Milan forward Antonio Cassano previously comparing him to Yaya Toure.

Conte has made it clear that Spurs need signings. "After only two weeks, I said we need to improve the quality of the squad," the Italian told ESPN and other outlets just before the transfer window opened.

In regards to Kessie, he may have to wait, but the AC Milan star certainly looks capable of doing the above.

