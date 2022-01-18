Newcastle transfer news: £27m star could become Eddie Howe's very own Yohan Cabaye

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United transfer target Jordan Veretout offers similar qualities to former St James' Park favourite Yohan Cabaye, according to Forza Italian Football journalist Conor Clancy.

The Magpies became the richest club in world football three months ago and although Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood have been drafted in for £12million and £25million respectively, it does not appear as though their January transfer business is done yet.

What's the latest news involving Veretout?

According to French media outlet Foot Mercato, Newcastle are interested in acquiring Roma midfielder Veretout.

The report suggests the Magpies are preparing an offer to prise the five-cap France international away from his current Serie A employers.

It appears a departure could be on the cards for Veretout as, according to Calciomercato, Roma are unwilling to offer him a pay rise.

The story reveals the 28-year-old currently earns in the region of £2million-per-season and, should the Italian side fail to meet his demands, Veretout could seek a challenge elsewhere.

Veretout's current contract does not expire until the summer of 2024, so Roma are in a strong negotiating position if Newcastle opt to strengthen their interest before the end of the month.

What has Conor Clancy said about Veretout?

Clancy believes Veretout could prove to be an impressive signing if head coach Eddie Howe succeeds in luring the Frenchman to St James' Park.

The Italian football expert feels comparisons could be drawn between Veretout and Cabaye, who became a fans' favourite while making 93 appearances for the Magpies.

Clancy also feels Veretout could make Newcastle more of a threat from dead-ball situations.

When asked whether Veretout is similar to former midfielder Cabaye, he told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they're quite similar players in that when they've got the ball they look to do very similar things.

"They are both very good with set pieces. I think there's definitely something in that."

How has Veretout performed so far this season?

Veretout was made to contend with a change of manager last summer, with Jose Mourinho replacing Paulo Fonseca in the dugout, but he has become a favourite under the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss.

The £27million-rated central midfielder has missed just one Serie A fixture this term and that was only because of serving a suspension.

Veretout has also shown that he can be a threat in the attacking third of the pitch by registering four goals and a further eight assists.

