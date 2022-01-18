Leeds transfer news: £8.3m international 'fits the bill' for Marcelo Bielsa

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Torino defender Ola Aina would fit the bill for Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa, says former Whites midfielder Carlton Palmer.

Torino are thought to be open to a sale this month, with Leeds named as an interested party by the Italian media.

What is the latest news involving Aina?

According to TUTTOmercatoWEB, Leeds have been knocking on Torino's door for some time to sign Aina.

The same report states that the Serie A outfit are looking for €10m (£8.3m) for the 25-year-old, which is what they paid when they signed him from Chelsea back in 2019.

Aina has been a regular under Ivan Juric this season, making 16 league appearances before heading off to the Africa Cup of nations to represent Nigeria.

Even so, it seems that Torino are open to parting ways with the right-back in this transfer window.

In the past, Aina has been hailed for his strength, with team-mate Cristian Ansaldi telling La Gazzetta dello Sport (via SOS Fanta): "Physically, he is an animal."

What has Palmer said about Aina to Leeds:

From Palmer's point of view, Aina could be a good signing for Leeds, with the ex-England international telling GIVEMESPORT that he fits the bill.

Speaking to GMS, Palmer said: "Bielsa's always looking to improve the football club and bring in young players. Ola, I believe, is very versatile, can play along the back. £8.3m is not expensive for a Premier League player so probably fits the bill."

Should Leeds sign Aina?

Aina could certainly be a good addition to this Leeds squad. As Palmer mentioned, the 21-cap Nigeria international is extremely versatile.

According to Transfermarkt, Aina has played at left-back 56 times and at right-back 91 times during his club career, which is pretty impressive.

He has also been used further forward and in central defence, so describing him as versatile is undoubtedly a fair assessment.

This season, Leeds have had injuries all across the backline, with the likes of Luke Ayling and Robin Koch previously being sidelined. Simply put, they have had a terrible record in that department in the current campaign.

That alone is why bringing Aina to Elland Road this month could be a smart move. He spent last term out on loan at Fulham and has also had a spell at Hull City so is familiar with English football.

For less than £10m, Leeds or any other Premier League outfit looking for a full-back right now could do a lost worse than the Chelsea academy product.

All in all, the Whites could do with some signings given the amount of injuries they have had this season, and Aina would not be a bad one.

