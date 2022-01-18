Tottenham transfer news: Big claim emerges on Spurs deal for 'lightning' £63m sensation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge does not expect Dusan Vlahovic to leave Fiorentina in this transfer window amid links with Tottenham Hotspur.

The club have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the striker in this transfer window amid his excellent form for the Italian club.

What’s the latest with Vlahovic?

He is at the centre of a transfer saga this month, with a variety of clubs seemingly interested in securing his signature.

Arsenal have also been linked with a swoop, as have Manchester City, and it is little surprise given the form that he has been in.

A Serbia international, Vlahovic has scored 16 goals in 20 Serie A games for the club, while also netting twice in two games in the Italian Cup.

Reports have suggested that Arsenal have tabled a bid worth £55m for his signature and he is valued at £63m by Transfermarkt.

Indeed, he has been hailed as "lightning" by former Manchester City star Micah Richards.

He appears to be one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe and Spurs have also been credited with an interest in bringing him in as both potential back-up and competition for Harry Kane, who remains their sole senior striker.

Vlahovic’s red-hot form has understandably led to plenty of speculation but Bridge believes that he will end up staying at Fiorentina until the summer.

Enter giveaway!

What has Bridge said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the Sky Sports reporter said: "The word I'm getting from colleagues of mine at Sky Italy and, one colleague in particular, in Di Marzio, who has really strong links in Florence, is he's going to stay until the summer."

Liverpool CLOSE GAP! More on The Football Terrace...

Does this make sense?

From Vlahovic’s perspective, absolutely.

This is a player who could have his pick of potentially interested parties in the summer, when deals are simply easier to do.

In January, of course, there isn’t the time to negotiate such complex deals and clubs may find it easier to snaffle Vlahovic away in the lengthier summer transfer window.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

Spurs and Arsenal may prefer to do a deal in this window, and that is understandable, especially given that there are likely to be a number of big clubs interested at the end of the season.

But it makes little sense for the striker to do anything but stay put and just wait for the offers to come rolling in, and the same goes for Fiorentina, who could well see his value skyrocket if he keeps finding the back of the net.

With his form as it is, the price is only rising.

News Now - Sport News