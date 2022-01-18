Man United news: Huge Rangnick claim emerges involving Old Trafford 'figures of authority'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Members of the Manchester United hierarchy had doubts over whether Ralf Rangnick was the right man to move into the Old Trafford hot seat before he was even appointed, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Rangnick was installed as the Red Devils' interim manager until the end of the season less than two months ago.

What's the latest news involving Rangnick?

Rangnick was handed the managerial reins on a temporary basis after club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked following a poor run of form.

United looked to Rangnick despite the German not boasting any Premier League experience and his latest management role coming to an end in 2019.

While Rangnick currently finds himself in the dugout, he will play a key role in taking the Red Devils forward in the coming years in a separate position as the agreement to take him to Manchester included him taking on a consultancy role for two years after the season's climax.

However, Rangnick's appointment has not necessarily gone to plan and he is in the midst of his first player crisis, according to the Mirror.

The report suggests as many as 11 players now want to leave the club after becoming disillusioned with life at United, while many are underwhelmed by Rangnick’s coaching and not impressed by his tactics.

What has Dean Jones said about Rangnick?

Jones has revealed Rangnick's appointment was not fully backed by key figures behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

The journalist understands some key decision-makers saw the German's arrival as Solskjaer's short-term predecessor as a risky move.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There were a couple of people inside United, really quite high figures of authority without naming names, that had big doubts about whether Rangnick was right for that job in the first place.

"I think they're now saying, 'I told you this was a risk and it's probably not one worth pursuing'."

What have Man United's results been like under Rangnick?

Manchester United have failed to win any silverware since 2017 and it looks unlikely that will change under Rangnick this season.

The Red Devils are currently five points adrift of the Champions League qualification places, sitting seventh in the Premier League standings, although they do have two games in hand over fourth-placed West Ham United.

United have won half of the eight games since Rangnick's switch to Old Trafford, although they remain without a top flight victory in 2022.

A solitary defeat was suffered at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers as United got the new year off to a disappointing start.

