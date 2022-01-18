Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has well and truly burst into life in recent days.

After a slightly dull start to the tournament out in Cameroon, the goals are now flowing and Tuesday night's action in Group C was full of drama as well.

Thomas Partey's Ghana side were eliminated following a 3-2 loss to Comoros, a match which saw Andre Ayew controversially shown a straight red card in the first half following a VAR review.

And in the other game in the group, Morocco and Gabon played out an absolute thriller that finished 2-2 and ultimately saw both teams automatically qualify for the last-16.

It was Gabon who opened the scoring on the night through Jim Allevinah and Morocco weren't able to find an equaliser until the 73rd-minute.

Sofiane Boufal converted from the penalty spot to level the scores at 1-1, but parity between the two sides didn't last long.

An own goal from Morocco's Naif Aguerd put Gabon back in front with just nine minutes remaining and it looked like The Panthers were on their way to a famous victory.

Achraf Hakimi had other ideas, though.

In the 84th-minute of play, the Paris Saint-Germain defender scored one of the best free-kicks you'll ever see.

His powerful, dipping effort from the right-hand side of the pitch flew past the Gabon goalkeeper and we may not see a better goal at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Check out the stunning strike in all of its glory here...

Video: Hakimi's stunner vs Gabon

Pick that one out! The curve on the ball, just wow.

Hakimi's free-kick wasn't quite as good as James Ward-Prowse's outrageous knuckleball effort against Wolves last weekend, but it wasn't far off matching it for brilliance to be honest.

Well played, Achraf.

Morocco are certainly going to be a tough team to stop in the knockout rounds at the Africa Cup of Nations.

They didn't lose any of their three group games and key players in the form of Boufal, Hakimi and Romain Saiss appear to be in very good form.

Who needs Hakim Ziyech, eh?

