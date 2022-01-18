Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

CM Punk has jokingly asked whether or not he's going to be in WWE's Royal Rumble match later this month.

Earlier this month, reports began circulating that WWE was interested in bringing in a shock "forbidden door" entrant from another company into the Royal Rumble.

That led to a lot of speculation from fans, with many suggesting that WWE could make a play to bring someone in from AEW for a one-off appearance on the big show.

Names such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley were thrown about on Twitter over the last few weeks by fans, but that doesn't appear to be happening.

Over the last few days, Dave Meltzer has strongly denied that AEW is going to have any involvement in WWE's marquee match on January 29.

As can be seen below, Meltzer even outright stated that Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley, who have been speculated by fans, will not be in the Royal Rumble match.

That sparked some conversation on Twitter amongst fans, as well as former WWE Champion and current AEW star CM Punk.

Taking to the social media platform, Punk jokingly asked Meltzer if he was going to be in the Royal Rumble match, noting that he was working on finalising his calandar.

Based on how CM Punk left WWE, and considering that he's only just returned to professional wrestling, it would be very surprising to see him at the Royal Rumble.

As of right now, WWE's plans for the reported "forbidden door" entrant into the Royal Rumble aren't clear, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on that front.

