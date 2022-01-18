Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On this day in 2021, AJ Styles hit one of the most insane versions of his already ridiculous finishing move, the Styles Clash.

On the January 18 episode of Monday Night Raw last year, AJ Styles defeated Ricochet in singles competition.

The match was pretty good, which shouldn't come as too much of a surprise considering the insane talent involved, but the finish of the match was particularly special.

As can be seen below, rather than hitting his usual Styles Clash, AJ suplexed Ricochet onto the top rope, and caught him right in position to hit his iconic finishing move.

The only downside was that no fans were able to witness the insane sequence in person, as WWE was still running no fans shows at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, that was very much out of WWE's control, and fans who tuned into Raw on TV were still blown away with how AJ and Ricochet were able to perfectly time the exchange.

The spot was insane that some fans, as WWE has shared the clip again today, claimed that AJ is the best wrestler of all time.

AJ Styles has returned to WWE Raw now following a brief stint in NXT 2.0 after the break up of his tag team with Omos.

Ricochet, on the other hand, has moved over to SmackDown, but both men are slated to be in the Royal Rumble match later this month.

You can watch the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29 in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

