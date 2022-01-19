Man United transfer news: Red Devils sent clear message over £50m Premier League star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are 'crying out' for a player like Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The highly-rated 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium in recent weeks following a string of impressive performances, and the Red Devils are believed to be one of the sides eager to snap him up.

What is the latest news involving Bissouma?

According to The Athletic, Brighton are set to demand around £50 million for Bissouma, and they're unlikely to be short of potential suitors for their prized asset.

Aston Villa are the latest team to be credited with an interest in the Mali international, but the likes of United, Liverpool and Arsenal have also been tied to him in the past.

With only 18 months remaining on his contract with the south coast club, Bissouma's future is fast approaching a crossroads.

Although it's believed Brighton have no desire to lose him halfway through the season, they face a big decision whether to sell him in the summer or risk losing the defensive-minded dynamo on a free transfer in 12 months' time.

There is currently no indication that Bissouma will put pen to paper on fresh terms at the Amex, meaning the race for his services could be set to hot up in the months ahead.

And Crook believes United are in need of a player with the attributes that the African possesses as interim manager Ralf Rangnick looks to turn things around in Manchester.

What has Crook said about Bissouma?

Central midfield has long been considered an area of concern for United, with club legend Roy Keane branding the current options a 'problem' earlier this season.

Crook has claimed Bissouma could be the solution to their engine room woes but also stated that uncertainly over who will be in the Old Trafford dugout next term may mean any business is unlikely to happen in January.

He told GiveMeSport: “If you look at Manchester United, for example, who are a club for me, who would be crying out for a player like Bissouma.

"But the issue is, targets don't know who the new manager is going to be come the end of the season, so I'm not sure they're going to be active this month for that reason.”

Would Bissouma be a good signing?

Bissouma has established himself as one of the Premier League's top midfielders in recent years, and he recently stated that he believes he's the best midfielder in the top-flight. And his underlying numbers back up that outlandish claim.

As per FBref.com, the African has won 2.31 tackles and made 2.16 interceptions per 90 minutes throughout 2021/22, while achieving a successful pressure percentage of 35.1%.

Those figures outperform United duo Fred and McTominay in each metric, highlighting how Bissouma could represent a significant upgrade on the options available to Rangnick at present.

