Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Scott Brown is certainly not the most popular footballer in the eyes of Rangers fans.

In fact, you'll be hard pushed to find a more disliked player in the blue half of Glasgow.

While he was captain of Rangers' bitter city rivals Celtic, Brown was constantly on the wind-up and one of his most infamous Old Firm outings came in March 2019.

That day at Celtic Park, the no-nonsense midfielder was involved in several controversial incidents.

Brown was elbowed by Alfredo Morelos - an act that saw the Colombian striker sent off - and he was confronted by Andy Halliday at full-time after celebrating rather enthusiastically in front of the small number of Rangers fans in the away end.

Oh and the 36-year-old also annoyed Ryan Kent to the point that the former Liverpool winger shoved him in the face with a closed fist.

Video: Kent vs Brown in 2019

The incident was missed by the officials at the time, but Kent later received a two-match ban for his actions.

However, that punishment clearly wasn't enough for Brown, because he decided to get some payback of his own while wearing an Aberdeen shirt on Tuesday evening.

In the Dons' 1-1 draw with Rangers at Pittodrie, Kent was shown a red card late on in the match after picking up a second booking for a tackle on Brown.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

There wasn't too much contact, but the Celtic legend made the most of it so that his nemesis was dismissed from the field of play.

And after the red card was brandished in Kent's direction by referee Kevin Clancy, Brown decided to go on the wind-up yet again, laughing in the face of the Rangers man and waving him off the pitch as the home crowd cheered.

Video: Brown goes on the wind-up after Kent's red card

Brown and getting under the skin of Rangers players, name us a better combo? Spoiler alert, you won't be able to.

Aberdeen's 1-1 draw versus Gio van Bronckhorst's side means the Scottish champions are now only four points clear of Celtic at the top of the table.

Brown will be hoping his former side can make up the ground and leapfrog Rangers in the coming weeks, with the next Old Firm match scheduled to take place on February 2nd at Celtic Park.

That's certainly going to be a big one...

Can you name these obscure January transfers Celtic have made?

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Celtic signed in the January transfer window? Rocco Quinn Manny Perez Patryk Klimala Andrew Gutman

News Now - Sport News