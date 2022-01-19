Tottenham transfer news: £63m star 'could become a world-beater under Antonio Conte'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could become a "world-beater" at Tottenham under Antonio Conte, says journalist Conor Clancy.

The 26-year-old has been linked with the north London club in the past and looks like he could be on the move this month or in the summer.

What is the latest news involving Milinkovic-Savic?

Earlier this month, Calciomercato reported that Manchester United are interested in signing Milinkovic-Savic in a potential €70m (£58.4m) deal, with the player open to a move away from the Stadio Olimpico.

This comes after TuttoMercatoWEB journalist Marco Conterio claimed that Milinkovic-Savic's relationship with manager Maurizio Sarri had hit an all-time low heading into the new year.

This is not the first time the Serbian midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League, as Tottenham have been credited with an interest in him in the past.

According to Foot Mercato, former Spurs manager Jose Mourinho had identified Milinkovic-Savic as a player to improve his midfield back in 2020, but nothing materialised in the end.

What has Clancy said about Milinkovic-Savic and Tottenham?

Mourinho may no longer be at Tottenham, now managing Lazio's city rivals AS Roma instead, but Clancy still likes the idea of Milinkovic-Savic moving to north London and linking up with Antonio Conte.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Forza Italian Football editor-in-chief said: "With someone like Tottenham, with Antonio Conte, I think Milinkovic-Savic could become a world-beater. I think Conte is the perfect coach for someone like him."

Would Milinkovic-Savic be a good signing for Tottenham?

Without a doubt. Milinkovic-Savic's stock has fallen a bit, with the Serbia international now valued at £63m by Transfermarkt having previously been valued at £81m back in 2018. However, he is still a quality player.

When you look at his numbers, Milinkovic-Savic is obviously capable of getting goals and providing assists from midfield.

This season, he has come up with 15 goal contributions in Serie A for Sarri's side, while last term he finished with close to 20.

Looking a bit deeper, the former Genk man averages the second most amount of shots per league game in Lazio's squad with 2.1 and the joint second-most key passes with 1.4 (via WhoScored), so it is clear that he would bring an attacking threat to north London.

Given that attacking ability and his current contract, which runs until 2024, he is probably not going to be cheap. However, all things considered, Milinkovic-Savic could be well worth the money for Conte and Tottenham or whoever signs him if he does decide to leave Lazio.

