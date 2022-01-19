Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bundesliga side FC Koln were dumped out of the DFB-Pokal (Germany’s equivalent of the English FA Cup) by second-tier Hamburg on Tuesday in rather bizarre circumstances.

Anthony Modeste’s dramatic goal in the second minute of stoppage time in extra-time forced a penalty shoot-out.

Florian Kainz, who came on to replace Jan Thielmann in extra-time, had to score Koln’s fifth penalty to keep his side in the competition.

The midfielder successfully converted past Hamburg goalkeeper Daniel Heuer and went back to join his teammates on the halfway line.

Kainz thought he’d taken the shoot-out to sudden death but was left crestfallen when referee Daniel Schlager blew his whistle and disallowed the spot-kick.

This resulted in victory for Hamburg, whose euphoric players immediately began celebrating after booking their spot in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals.

As the celebrations continued, Schlager was seen consoling and explaining his decision to a shell-shocked Kainz.

The 29-year-old was inadvertently guilty of scoring with an illegal penalty.

Once the penalty taker has kicked the ball, he must not play it again until it has touched another player.

But replays showed that Kainz had, in fact, touched the ball twice as a result of a slight slip.

Video: Florian Kainz's illegal penalty for FC Koln

Watch the footage here:

The commentator nailed it when he said: “What a horrible way to go out of the competition!”

Kainz wasn’t attempting to gain an unfair advantage with his penalty. It was an honest mistake.

Wouldn’t it be fairer if the rules stated that the penalty taker must re-take the spot-kick?

Schlager, though, was merely following the laws of the game and had no other option but to deem Kainz’s decisive penalty as a miss.

"I noticed that I slipped with my foot and that the ball flew in strangely," Kainz told reporters after the match. "Of course it is extremely bitter for me and the team, the whole club, because of course we had big plans."

