Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'interested' in signing big-name 118 G/A star

Newcastle are interested in signing Christian Eriksen this month, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Magpies have already signed one former Spurs player in Kieran Trippier, and Jones believes that Eddie Howe is trying to bring in another in Eriksen.

What's the latest news involving Eriksen?

Having seen his contract with Inter Milan terminated in December, the 30-year-old is searching for a new club.

The 29-year-old hasn't played since suffering a cardiac arrest on his 109th Denmark cap against Finland in Euro 2020 and wasn't able to continue his career at Inter unless he had his ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) removed.

He has since been training with Danish outfit Odense Boldklub to regain his fitness levels and has been linked with a return to the Premier League, two years after he left Tottenham to join Inter.

Brentford, managed by fellow Dane Thomas Frank, have spoken to Eriksen over a move to West London, while Leicester have also been credited with interest in the midfielder, who scored an impressive 51 goals and laid on 67 assists in 226 Premier League appearances for Spurs.

The Times reported on Saturday that Eriksen was on the verge of returning to England and while they didn't name a club, they said that a deal was likely to be completed by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Jones reckons that Newcastle, who could desperately do with someone of Eriksen's quality in their squad, are keen if the Denmark international is open to a move to St James' Park.

What did Jones say about Eriksen?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "The one I've really heard about recently was that Newcastle are interested if he was willing to consider it."

Is Eriksen still good enough to play in the Premier League?

Eriksen, who's close friends with Trippier, hasn't played a minute of competitive football since he collapsed more than seven months ago. Therefore, it's almost impossible to predict how his body will react to being back out on the grass again.

In terms of ability, Eriksen remains one of the very best around. His goal involvement record of 118 in the top-flight is exceptional, and if he could rediscover even half of that form, then Newcastle would have a top player on their hands.

But until Eriksen takes to the pitch, it's unclear exactly what sort of level he'll be able to produce.

