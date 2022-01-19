Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles 'open to selling' 37-goal star this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are open to the idea of cashing in on striker Christian Benteke this month, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Patrick Vieira has a number of attacking options at his disposal, but Jones reckons that the Eagles are willing to sell the former Liverpool frontman.

What's the latest news with Benteke?

The 31-year-old only signed a new contract with Palace last summer following an impressive end to last season when he scored four goals in his final four appearances.

But this campaign, Benteke has scored just four goals in 20 matches, and they all came across a five-game spell in October and November.

In Palace's last eight Premier League fixtures, Benteke has started just twice, and that's with the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew both at the African Cup of Nations.

According to the Daily Mail, Benteke is attracting interest from Burnley, who are desperate to sign a Chris Wood replacement, with the report stating that the South Londoners would be on board with letting him leave for around £10m-£12m.

With Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and even Ayew, Palace are not short of options through the middle and could therefore cope with the loss of Benteke providing they don't suffer a cluster of injuries.

Therefore, Jones believes that Vieira wouldn't be against him moving on in search of more regular minutes.

What did Jones say about Benteke?

When asked about the Belgian's future at Selhurst Park, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Palace are becoming open to the idea of selling Benteke."

Should Palace sell Benteke?

He has scored goals in his Palace career and has enjoyed some red-hot spells for the club. But considering he signed for £27m, 37 goals in five-and-a-half years, isn't exactly a brilliant return.

Benteke was rewarded for his end-of-season form in 2020-2021 with a new deal and has done a decent job during the first half of this campaign. But with Vieira signing younger players and looking to bring the age down in his squad now probably feels like the right time for him to move on.

If Palace can get around the £12m-mark for a not exactly prolific 31-year-old, that would have to go down as a good piece of business.

